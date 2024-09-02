WhatsApp introduces exciting features, making communication engaging

Interact with Meta AI, express your emotions with stickers

Mon, 02 Sep 2024 15:55:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - Meta owned messaging platform, WhatsApp is testing voice chat mode feature to enhance communication and user experience with Meta AI.

Meta introduced Meta AI, a Chabot to design images or graphics and give responses on various written queries. But now you can interact with Meta AI through voice commands.



As reported by WABetaInfo, voice chat mode feature will enable you to communicate hands-free, ending the hassle of typing. You can also adopt an option from a range of available voice options.

This feature not only makes quick and prompt responses but makes it more appealing, and naturally engaging.



You can also have access to disable this voice chat mode when Meta AI is not working fine.

Also WhatsApp is all set to introduce GIPHY sticker search feature that will make it convenient to express your emotions in the chats.

You can find relevant stickers not present in your personal collection and use them as per the current state of mood.

You can also arrange stickers as per your choice, making it easy to find and spontaneously use them in your chats.

These features are not available yet but will be rolled out soon. You can access these features by updating your app when available.