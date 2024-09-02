PTA blocks illegal SIMS in second phase

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated a second phase of blocking illegal SIMs.

PTA officials in a statement stated that SIM holders whose CNICs expired before 2017 and had not been renewed yet, their SIMs had been blocked.

Citizens have to renew or update their CNICs to prevent blockage of SIMs.

The PTA informed that fake SIMs and issued on canceled CNICs had been blocked in the first phase.

More than 69, 000 Illegal SIMs had been blocked since August 16 on the basis of NADRA data.

SIMs registered in the name of the deceased would be blocked in the third phase, the PTA announced.

Consumers have been informed about awareness messages before suspension of mobile SIMs.

The PTA highlighted that fake SIMs have been used for illegal activities including terrorism and financial fraud.



