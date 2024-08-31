TikTok 'Manage Topics' feature lets you control your feed

Get content on your 'For You' page as per your interests and choices

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 09:44:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - TikTok is launching a new “Manage Topics” feature to give users greater control over their For You feed, the company announced Friday.

This feature, which is now available to U.S. users, allows individuals to customise their feed by adjusting the prominence of various topics such as sports, travel, humor, and food.

To access the feature, users should navigate to their Settings, select “Content Preferences,” and choose “Manage Topics.”

Here, they can use a slider to increase or decrease the amount of content related to specific topics in their feed. An “information” button next to each topic provides details on what types of videos fall under that category, aiding users in making informed choices.

TikTok clarified that while these settings will help tailor the For You feed, they do not affect content from accounts users follow. The company also noted that it may take some time for the app to adjust the feed based on new preferences.

Previously, users could refresh their For You feed or manually mark videos as “not interested” to influence the algorithm.

The new “Manage Topics” feature simplifies this process by allowing users to directly control content visibility through their settings, eliminating the need to enter specific keywords or hashtags to filter