China's cabinet passes draft regulations on data security management

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cabinet has passed draft regulations on data security management, state media said on Friday.

At a meeting on Friday, the cabinet said it was necessary to categorise and classify network data protection, clarify security boundaries, and ensure the orderly and free flow of data.

The meeting also discussed and adopted "in principle" the draft amendment to the country's maritime law.