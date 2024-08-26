In-focus

IBM to close China research department, affecting over 1,000 jobs

BEIJING (Reuters) - IBM (IBM.N), opens new tab will completely shut its China R&D operation, affecting more than 1,000 jobs, the U.S. technology company said on Monday.

A spokesperson for IBM, currently the world's biggest technology services company, confirmed earlier media reports in a statement to Reuters, saying "these changes will not impact our ability to support clients across the Greater China region."

The cuts come amid the company's struggles with falling demand for its hardware and challenges in growth markets like China. 

