Humanoid robot cooks food, plays basketball, serves tea

Technology Technology Humanoid robot cooks food, plays basketball, serves tea

It can handle tasks that would traditionally require human dexterity, judgment

Follow on Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 07:07:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ever thought of a machine that could take care of your pet, clean houses, perform exercises alongside you, play music, and, most importantly, do some kitchen chores?

Well, congratulations! Your dream has turned into reality. A new robot assistant called Astribot S1 smartly performs these tasks.

The S1 robot assistant is claimed to have unparalleled agility, dexterity, and accuracy, which help it perform all kinds of tasks.

Launched by Stardust Intelligence, a Chinese company, the robot has a human-like upper body structure mounted on a wheeled base.

During its first technical demonstration, the robot was seen folding clothes, sorting items, flipping pans while cooking, vacuuming, and cup stacking, attracting widespread attention in the industry.

Presented in a complete form in a new video, the robot is seen accurately serving tea in a cup. If you are feeling sad and want to listen to any music, the innovative machine can play musical instruments as well.

It can also be a perfect competitor in basketball, as the robot is seen accurately shooting the basket.

At normal speed (commonly 3 to 10 times speed in the industry), S1 can be described as intelligent and versatile, showcasing intelligent planning and superior operation in long sequence tasks such as food preparation, brewing Kung Fu tea, and instrument performance, reported Pandaily.

The robot is seen performing multiple tasks in a controlled environment, and the company claims that real-world performance and adaptability remain to be tested.

Powered by Stardust Intelligence’s design for AI architecture, the robot has an AI system integrated with advanced hardware. It helps the machine learn and interact with its environment.

Designed to mimic human decision-making and physical interaction, the robot can handle tasks that would traditionally require human dexterity and judgment.

The Astribot S1 is also capable of dynamic and agile physical tasks, such as practicing Wing Chun martial arts or even making accurate basketball shots.

These abilities highlight the robot’s agility and ability to manage complex sequences of motion, further cementing its position as a highly versatile AI assistant, reported Maginative.

The company is expected to target research, commercial, and home applications while commercializing the robot later this year.