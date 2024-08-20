BMW's China-made electric Mini to receive lower 21.3pc tariff

Tue, 20 Aug 2024

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW said that its joint venture in China which produces the electric Mini was classed as a "cooperating company" in the EU's latest draft tariff document on duties for China-made EVs, qualifying it for a lower duty of 21.3%.

"Logically, Spotlight Automotive Ltd. (our joint venture with Great Wall Motors in China for the production of fully electric MINI cars) was brought into the circle of cooperating companies," the carmaker said in a statement.

The Mini was not part of Brussels' sample analysis in the run-up to the tariff announcement, which meant they were initially automatically subjected to the highest tariff level of 37.6%.

