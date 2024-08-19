India's HCLTech names Shiv Walia as CFO
Technology
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's HCLTech has appointed Shiv Walia as its chief financial officer, it said on Monday.
Walia, who has been with the IT services firm for 31 years, will take over as the CFO on Sept 6.
He will succeed Prateek Aggarwal, who was the firm's CFO for nearly 6 years. Aggarwal is leaving HCLTech.
Walia is the company's head of financial planning and analysis and business finance operations.