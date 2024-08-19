Nasa astronauts stuck in space. How is it affecting their health?

(Web Desk) - Nasa astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams are currently stuck aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

They went to the ISS on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, in its first test with astronauts.

They were supposed to stay for around eight days, but due to technical glitches in the spacecraft, their return to Earth has been delayed.

The human body cannot withstand the harsh environment of space. Due to the absence of gravity, the bodily fluids shift upwards, which can cause fluid overload or dehydration.

Under these conditions, kidneys cannot function efficiently which can lead to chronic kidney diseases.

The most concerning effect of a long-term stay in space is the redistribution of fluids towards the head, increasing intracranial pressure.

Due to this pressure, an astronaut can have vision problems, cognitive impairments, and headaches.

The absence of gravity can also lead to muscle or bone loss, further weakening the bones which puts the person at an increased risk of getting fractures in the future.

In the microgravity environment, the heart does not need to work hard to pump blood, which can adversely affect a person's cardiovascular fitness and cause structural changes in the heart.

In space, astronauts are exposed to high levels of radiation as compared to what they experience on Earth. This exposure has some serious risks including the increased probability of developing cancer and long-term threats to brain health.

The lack of gravity in space affects the overall digestion and immune system of the human body. The astronauts are more prone to catching infections, and their gut health is compromised leading to digestive problems.

Extended space missions can also affect the mental health of astronauts and can lead to serious conditions including PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore might be going through some of these health conditions in space during their extended stay on the ISS. Meanwhile, NASA recently said that it is trying to solve the technical glitch and bring the astronauts back home.