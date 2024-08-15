In-focus

Singapore's Grab misses quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Grab Holdings missed second-quarter revenue estimates as demand faltered in its ride-share and food-delivery services, sending its US-listed shares down 7% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Revenue rose 17% to $664 million in the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' estimates of $673.3 million, according to LSEG data.

Sales from the food delivery business - its largest - grew 11% to $356 million, lower than Visible Alpha estimates of $362.1 million. Ride-share revenue grew a worse-than-expected 14%.

Grab, which competes with Gojek, now part of Indonesia's GoTo Gojek Tokopedia said in February that revenue growth will accelerate beyond 2024 as investments in new products bear fruit. 

