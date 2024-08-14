TikTok introduces features, competing WhatsApp

Group chats and sticker features make communication convenient

(Web Desk) - TikTok, a popular Chinese video app, is now ready to take over Meta owned WhatsApp by integrating group chats and sticker features.

Although TikTok has a one-on-one messaging feature, it has now allowed users to have access to group chats.

Users can now create a group adding upto 32 members, making them to share text, videos and comment on those videos.

All group members will have access to block and mute options. Users have to follow each other to be added to the group.

It’s worth noting that teenagers between 16 to 17 could have restricted access to group chat features while users between 13 to 15 years old have no access to this feature.



Consumers could have an option to create personalised stickers and use them in messages and videos, chatting with friends.

TikTok reigned on social media platforms by introducing the short video format which garnered huge attention and compelled other social sites to adopt the same strategy.

Meta introduced reels and YouTube shorts which proved successful.

Now, TikTok is adopting various strategies to grab the attention of users and compel them to keep using the app.