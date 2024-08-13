Meta welcomes Turkiye lifting access ban on Instagram

Says it continues to remain in dialogue with Turkish authorities for violating content and accounts

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Instagram parent Meta said on Tuesday that the company welcomed Turkiye's reopening of access to the social media platform and said it continued to remain in dialogue with Turkish authorities for violating content and accounts.

"We are pleased to see that Instagram is back up and running in Turkiye..We remain in dialogue with the authorities and will continue to take action on any violating content and accounts," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This includes removing content that violates our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy and applying newsworthy allowances where appropriate."

