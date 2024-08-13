Ex-Scottish minister Humza Yousaf, Elon Musk trade barbs

(Web Desk) - Humza Yousaf and Elon Musk have been feuding on X and the war of words has been escalating.

The latest exchange happened following reports that Yousaf’s legal team had issued a warning to Elon Musk.

Yousaf appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and branded Musk one of the most dangerous men on the planet.

The former Scottish first minister said: “He is not accountable to anybody.

“He has vast wealth at his fingertips, and he uses it for some of the most wicked evil I’ve seen.”

Yousaf accused Musk of having “amplified” white supremacists and far-right neo-Nazi conspiracy theories, highlighting how he had controversially claimed that “civil war is inevitable” as he appeared to post in support of far-right rioters.

The next day, Musk claimed Yousaf is “super, super racist”.

The billionaire added: “Scotland gave him everything and yet he loathes white people.”

In the wake of the clash, it was reported that Humza Yousaf is “considering all options”, including legal action against Elon Musk.

His lawyer Aamer Anwar told the Sunday Mail: “Anybody who goes on social media, even if they own the platform and thinks that free speech is absolute whether in the UK or USA, needs to think again.

“Free speech carries responsibility and if you break the law there are consequences, as we have seen in recent days.

“Elon Musk has effectively painted a target on Humza Yousaf’s back with his completely unacceptable, untrue and inflammatory comments.

“If others choose to incite racial hatred against Humza or others, they should expect multiple years in prison.

“Social media is not a law-free zone and where actions are criminal and harmful you can expect the full force of the law.”