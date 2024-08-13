Biggest cargo drone takes to air in China

Technology Technology Biggest cargo drone takes to air in China

It is designed to carry a payload of just over 1.5 metric tons

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 01:54:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - Local media sources have reported that China’s biggest unmanned cargo drone has taken to the air for the first time.

Designed to carry a payload of just over 1.5 metric tons, the twin-engined autonomous aerial vehicle (UAV) took its maiden flight on Sunday (August 11th).

Developed by Sichuan Tengden Sci-tech Innovation Company, the drone completed its inaugural 20-minute flight in southwestern Sichuan province.

Sichuan Tengden Sci-tech Innovation Co., Ltd. is a leading domestic enterprise specializing in researching, manufacturing, and applying intelligent aerial vehicles to meet market demand.

The AVIC HH-100 has a wingspan of 52.8 feet (16.1 m) and a height of 15 feet (4.6 m). These dimensions would make it slightly larger than a four-seater Cessna 172 (a popular traditional light aircraft).

The aircraft has easy loading and unloading features, high reliability and safety levels, and advanced intelligence. It is expected to support the country in expanding its air cargo transportation capabilities and creating innovative smart logistics solutions for a low-altitude economy.

This latest test flight followed the inaugural flight in June of another cargo drone developed by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), a leading aerospace enterprise.