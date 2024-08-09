YouTube to integrate Gemini, helping creators in content creation

(Web Desk) - YouTube is testing a new feature called "Brainstorm with Gemini," aimed at assisting creators in generating video ideas, titles, and thumbnails.

Announced via a video on its Creator Insider channel, this tool integrates Google Gemini, an AI system developed by its parent company, Google.

According to a YouTube spokesperson, the feature is currently available to a select group of creators as part of a limited trial. YouTube plans to review feedback from these early users before deciding on a wider rollout.

The introduction of this tool could give YouTube a competitive advantage over other social media platforms that creators use, offering unique features not found elsewhere.

Google aims to encourage creators to utilise its tools over those from competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT, by integrating its AI capabilities into its video platform,

The "Brainstorm with Gemini" feature builds on a similar AI-driven tool YouTube tested earlier this year, which provides video topic ideas and outlines based on audience interests.

This new feature allows creators to choose between the existing inspiration tool and the Gemini-powered option for generating content ideas.

Creators participating in the trial can access the feature through YouTube Studio, where they can input a video idea and choose between the inspiration tool and Brainstorm with Gemini.

YouTube is evaluating whether creators prefer the existing tool, the new Gemini integration, or both for content brainstorming.

While platforms like TikTok and Instagram are focusing on generative AI to create digital avatars, YouTube's initiative is centred on using AI to enhance content creation.

