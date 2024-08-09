AI-powered robot dentist operates on human for first time

Fri, 09 Aug 2024

(Web Desk) - In a first, a live human's teeth were operated upon by an artificial intelligence-powered robot as the machine donned the cap of the dentist.

This may sound like a terrifying experience for many who are frequent visitors to a dentist.

However, this first unsupervised procedure carried out by the robot didn't seem very scary as the machine performed as was expected from it and the operation ended successfully.

US-based company Perspective developed the robot which successfully completed a crown replacement procedure on a live human in just 15 minutes, which was eight times faster in comparison to a human specialist, as reported by The Daily Mail.

For carrying out this unique procedure, the mouth of the patient was first mapped using a 3D scanner before the operation was planned and carried out by an artificial intelligence-powered robot autonomously.

CEO and founder of Perceptive, Dr Chris Ciriello, said, "This medical breakthrough enhances precision and efficiency of dental procedures, and democratises access to better dental care, for improved patient experience and clinical outcomes."

Crown replacements are one kind of dental operation in which the weakened and decayed parts of the tooth are repaired using artificial material.

Generally, such procedures require the patients to visit the dentists at least two times and each sitting is likely to last for around an hour to remove the old crown and fit the replacement.

According to Perspective, this AI-powered bot completed the process in just 15 minutes while carrying it out accurately and keeping the patient safe.

The company has received $30 million (£23m) in funding for developing the technology by investors like Mark Zuckerberg's father and dentist Dr Edward Zuckerberg.

Before carrying out the crown replacement, a human assistant is required to make a 3D model of the mouth of the patient with the help of a handheld scanner, in which the fluid within the teeth is detected to check below the gum line.

As per Perspective, the technique is 90 per cent accurate in spotting cavities and any other kind of erosion.

Member of Perspective clinical advisory board and dentist Karim Zaklama said, "Perceptive's AI-driven robotic system will transform dentistry.

The patient experience will be better because of streamlining procedures and enhancing patient comfort."