Palantir to deploy AI products on Microsoft Azure

Technology Technology Palantir to deploy AI products on Microsoft Azure

Palantir to deploy AI products on Microsoft Azure

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 18:12:21 PKT

(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies said on Thursday it will offer its products, including the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) on Microsoft's cloud platforms, which cater to the US government and federal agencies such as the Department of Defense.

The data analytics company will deploy its products, including the "Gotham" software — which assists in locating targets on battlefields — on Microsoft's Azure Government and Azure Government Secret cloud platforms.

Palantir will "be the first industry partner to deploy Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in classified environments," CTO Shyam Sankar said in a statement.

The Azure OpenAI service gives customers access to the Microsoft-backed AI startup's language models, such as GPT-4.

Palantir's AIP, which helps test and debug code and evaluate AI-related scenarios, can be used across defense and intelligence verticals, the company said.

However, the availability of these services is subject to authorization and accreditation by government agencies.

Co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, a significant portion of Palantir's revenue comes from government clients, with the US government accounting for more than 40% of Palantir's total revenue in the June quarter.

The company's early financial backers included the CIA's venture arm, In-Q-Tel.

Palantir and Microsoft will run boot camps to promote their new services for defense and intelligence communities.