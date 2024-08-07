Huawei to launch tri-fold smartphone

Technology Technology Huawei to launch tri-fold smartphone

Prototype is complete, with mass production set to begin in late 2024.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 11:54:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - The foldable smartphone sector is on the verge of a significant shift, Huawei Technologies nearing the release of a tri-folding handset and Apple reportedly preparing to enter the market with a clamshell-style device and

Meanwhile, Huawei is on track to unveil the world's first tri-folding smartphone featuring dual hinges. Chinese state-backed media outlet Securities Daily reported that the prototype is complete, with mass production set to begin in late 2024. The device is expected to incorporate advanced artificial intelligence technologies, further enhancing its appeal.

Huawei has previously excelled in the foldable market, becoming the top seller of foldable smartphones in the first quarter of this year with a 35 percent market share, surpassing Samsung.

However, Huawei's international sales are hampered by restrictions on accessing U.S. technology, limiting its appeal outside China.

According to a report by The Information, Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, potentially as early as 2026.

Sources indicate that Apple has been in contact with Asian suppliers to develop components for this new device, signaling its intent to tap into the rapidly growing foldable phone market.

This development marks Apple's foray into a segment currently dominated by competitors like Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei.

The global market for foldable smartphones has seen increased activity and competition despite a generally stagnant overall smartphone market.

The foldable smartphone market is experiencing rapid growth in China, with shipments more than doubling from 3.2 million units in 2022 to 7.01 million in 2023. This surge has intensified competition among major players, each striving to capture a larger share of the high-end market while contending with Apple's imminent entry.

In recent moves, Xiaomi, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor, introduced its Mix Flip clamshell model and the Mix Fold 4 book-style foldable.

Meanwhile, Samsung showcased its new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 models, which will feature AI-driven functions developed in collaboration with ByteDance’s Duobao language model.

As the foldable smartphone market heats up, both Apple and Huawei are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping it.