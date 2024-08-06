Joby Aviation applies for aircraft certification

(Reuters) - Electric air taxi maker Joby Aviation said on Tuesday that it has formally applied for its aircraft to be certified for use in Australia.

The Santa Cruz, California-based company is among the numerous makers of air taxis, also known as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, that have emerged over the recent years promising to de-congest urban travel by offering intra-city rides.

Joby’s application to Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority for an FAA-type certification validation leverages a bilateral agreement between US and Australian regulators for mutual recognition of aviation approvals and certifications.

FAA-type certification requires a company to undertake rigorous testing and documentation across each aircraft system to prove the aircraft meets safety standards and is ready for commercial operation.

The company aims to begin commercial passenger service in 2025 and is currently in the third of a five-stage process of certification with the US FAA.

Joby has also applied to have its FAA-type certificate, once received, validated by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau and the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority.