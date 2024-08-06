Starboard pushes Autodesk board to explore CEO change, cost cuts

(Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value has been engaging with the board of Autodesk, continuing its push to improve the design software maker's operations and financial performance, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing a presentation.

Starboard wants Autodesk's board to reassess whether CEO Andrew Anagnost, who has helmed the software maker for seven years, is the right person to lead the company forward, according to the report.