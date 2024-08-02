IT minister denounces the claims of social media censorship by firewall

X is not complying with Pakistani laws, she asserted

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima has denounced the claims of social media censorship by installation of firewalls.

She asserted that all social media platforms were operating finely and matters were being made controversial with any solid reason.

Talking to journalists at Parliament House, she asserted that social media platform X must be obliged to follow Pakistani laws and regulations.

The main concern of X was non-implementation and non-compliance of local laws, she added.

If the government was supposed to curb freedom of speech, it would have shut all social media, and she clarified her stance on the closure of X.

All social media including Facebook and TikTok were operationalised due to their compliance with Pakistani laws. TikTok was 95 pc complying with local laws, she elaborated.

However, the minister for IT didn’t clarify about the installation of the firewall matter.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeezur Rehman announced that the authority was ready to lift the ban on X, on the request of government.