Shipments of foreign phones in China rise slower

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - Shipments of foreign-branded phones including Apple's iPhone within China rose 10.9% in June year-on-year to 2.87 million handsets, a smaller gain than in previous months, data from a government-affiliated research firm showed on Monday.

During the month, overall shipments of phones within China increased by 12.5% to 24.91 million handsets, according to the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

June's increase in foreign-branded phone shipments was slower compared to the previous two months when they surged by more than 40% each month.

Apple is the biggest foreign phone maker in China's smartphone market, meaning its performance plays a major role in overall data on foreign-branded phone shipments.

Data from third-party research firms, including Canalys and IDC, indicated a decline in shipments for Apple in China during the second quarter of 2024.

Canalys reported that Apple's smartphone shipments in China for the three months ending in June fell by 6.7%.