WhatsApp rolls out interesting features for video calls

Use filters, increase light and change background

Published On: Sun, 28 Jul 2024 09:26:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - Meta owned messaging platform, WhatsApp is rolling out an augmented reality (AR) feature in video calls.

WhatsApp has introduced a ‘touch-up tool’ in the video calls that will allow smooth face features and pleasant personality applying filters.

That would end the hustle to get perfect make-up for video calls.

Another handy feature is “low-light mode” that enhances visibility in low or dim lighting conditions.

You don’t need to find spots with good lights or wait for sunlight to get a quality screen presence.

This new feature allows you to change the background and blur it, allowing you to select the background available in the app.

This background editing tool will be quite useful for professional commitments including interviews and meetings that might end the need to switch to another meeting platform.

Although, this feature is only available to beta testers yet as it is in the testing phase. It will be available to all users soon.

WhatsApp is quite active to introduce useful and innovative features, compel users to stay active on the platform and compete with other apps.