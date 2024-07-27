Now you can find songs on TikTok by singing or humming them

Technology Technology Now you can find songs on TikTok by singing or humming them

This feature is currently being tested in selected regions and is not yet available to all users.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 09:40:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - (Web Desk) - TikTok has introduced a new feature called "Sound Search" that aims to compete with established music recognition tools like YouTube Music and Shazam.

According to TechCrunch, this feature is currently being tested in selected regions and is not yet available to all users. Sound Search allows TikTok users to identify music by singing, humming, or playing a sound.

This development represents a significant advancement over Shazam, which requires the actual song to be played for recognition.

While YouTube Music also offers a similar song detection tool, TikTok’s new feature goes a step further by not only identifying the song but also displaying videos that feature it.

During initial tests, Sound Search performed well with popular tracks. For instance, it quickly recognized Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and showed related popular videos.

However, the feature struggled with less popular or less frequently used tracks, such as Hilary Duff’s “Fly” and One Direction’s “Magic,” sometimes returning generic search results instead of relevant videos.

Sound Search also successfully identified and provided results for TikTok-specific sounds and memes, such as the “Oh my gosh, she’s bald” sound from “Totally Spies” and the “Nobody’s gonna know” meme.

To access the new feature, users need to tap the microphone icon in the app’s search bar and select "Sound Search."

With this addition, TikTok is enhancing its search capabilities, aiming to become the go-to platform for discovering music and sounds.

TikTok's move comes as part of a broader strategy to leverage its platform's unique emphasis on sounds and trends.

By integrating music recognition capabilities directly into its app, TikTok is positioning itself as a strong competitor in the music discovery space, challenging the dominance of Shazam and YouTube Music.

The company has not yet announced when Sound Search will be available to all users.