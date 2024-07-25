Global tech outage to cost Air France KLM close to $11 mln

Technology Technology Global tech outage to cost Air France KLM close to $11 mln

Global tech outage to cost Air France KLM close to $11 mln

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 18:12:22 PKT

(Reuters) - Air France KLM faces a hit of about 10 million euros ($10.85 million) from last week's global technology outage, finance chief Steven Zaat said on Thursday.

The group is one of the first airlines to disclose a cost linked to the disruption.

"The expectation is that it will cost us around 10 million (euros)," Zaad said in a press call, adding that KLM and Transavia bore the brunt of the disruptions while Air France was not seriously affected.

A software update by global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking last Friday.

Delta Air Lines has been the slowest among major U.S. carriers to recover from the outage. The carrier has cancelled more than 6,000 flights since Friday and analysts estimate the hit to its bottom line could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.