China tests world's largest seaplane

It can reach any location in the South China Sea within four hours from Hainan

Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 00:30:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - China has commenced flight certification tests for the world’s largest amphibious aircraft, the AG600, marking a significant milestone in its aviation and maritime capabilities.

The AG600, developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), is primarily designed for maritime patrols and search and rescue operations.

According to AVIC, this aircraft is crucial for China because it can reach any location in the South China Sea within four hours from Hainan.

The plan also includes transporting cargo or passengers between Chinese-controlled islands.

MET REQUIREMENTS

According to the state news agency CGTN, the Airworthiness Certification Center of the Aviation Administration of China issued the Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) for the first model of the AG600 large amphibious aircraft family.

The aircraft’s configuration, condition, and expected airworthiness and safety performance have met the TIA requirements.

It also provides a solid foundation for the AG600 aircraft to obtain airworthiness certification, as stated by AVIC.

Before receiving the TIA, four aircraft with AG600 were dispatched to conduct airworthiness compliance flight tests.

The large amphibious aircraft family, with plate number 1, is being developed as crucial advanced aeronautical equipment to enhance China’s emergency rescue capabilities.

UNIQUE CONFIGURATION

The AG600 series amphibious aircraft features a unique configuration consisting of an integrated aircraft-shaped upper body and a ship-shaped lower body.

According to the AVIC, this amphibious aircraft family is China’s first independently developed large-sized special-purpose civil aircraft. It is tailored to meet the needs of forest firefighting, maritime rescue, and other emergency rescue missions.

The developer said it is being developed with a focus on amphibious capability, versatility across multiple models, and serialized development.

This series of aircraft can be fitted with equipment and facilities to meet the diverse needs of users in fields such as marine environment monitoring, resource detection, and passenger and cargo transportation.

The AG600 tech demonstrator completed its maiden flight in 2017, the first take-off from a reservoir in 2018, and its maiden flight over the sea in 2020.

AVIC said the development of this type of large amphibious aircraft family is of great significance to enhancing the capability and level of China’s homegrown civil aeronautical products and promoting the leapfrog development of China’s emergency-rescue aeronautical equipment system.

MODERN TECH

The AG600’s design is part of China’s goal to boost its aviation capabilities with domestically made aircraft, including the Y-20 transport plane and the C919 passenger jet.

This effort is part of a plan to modernize production by 2027. The AG600 is especially important for reaching Chinese bases in the South China Sea.