Firewall tried true

Whatsapp users faced difficulties in sending media files, voice messages in Pakistan

Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 18:47:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) - The trial of the installation of a firewall on social media has been completed.

Sources said that the downloading of images, voice recordings, and videos on social media was successfully blocked by the firewall, mobile signals. It is also reported that the internet services were also slowed down by the firewall, while the firewall was checked by the government on mobile data.

Sources said that on the orders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, PTA sent an email of issue clearance to all cellular companies. WhatsApp and Facebook have now been restored to their original state.

It should be noted that after the trial, the government will purchase the firewall, while the advertisement has already been issued.

Pakistan’s telecommunication regulator downplayed the ongoing issues with WhatsApp services. It was earlier reported that users experienced disruptions, attributing it to a possible “technical glitch.”

Numerous users in Pakistan began reporting difficulties in sending and receiving media files, such as voice notes, photos, and videos.

Complaints included media files either taking too long to download or not downloading at all.