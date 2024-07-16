UK watchdog starts probe into Microsoft hiring former Inflection AI staff

Tue, 16 Jul 2024

(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has started a formal investigation into Microsoft's hiring of some former staff of Inflection AI and its entry into associated arrangements with the startup, it said on Tuesday.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority has been seeking views after Microsoft in March appointed Inflection AI's Mustafa Suleyman as head of a newly created consumer AI unit and hired several of his employees.

The regulator has until Sept. 11 to decide whether or not it would refer the deal for a more in-depth investigation.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.