Nigerian judge sets Binance tax evasion trial for October

Technology Technology Nigerian judge sets Binance tax evasion trial for October

Nigerian judge sets Binance tax evasion trial for October

Follow on Published On: Fri, 12 Jul 2024 18:14:22 PKT

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian court will begin a trial against cryptocurrency exchange Binance over tax evasion charges on Oct. 11, the judge hearing the case said on Friday.

Binance faces four counts of tax evasion, including failure to register with Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service for tax purposes. Similar charges against two of its executives were dropped on June 14, though they still face separate money laundering charges. They both deny those allegations.

Binance representative Ayodele Omotilewa was in the dock on Friday and pleaded not guilty to the four charges at a hearing before Judge Emeka Nwite.

Binance had no immediate comment but said the charges should be dropped.

Nigeria has blamed Binance for its currency woes after cryptocurrency websites became the platforms of choice for trading the Nigerian naira. The country struggled with chronic dollar shortages and its currency fell to a record low.