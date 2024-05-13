Chinese unmanned 'Robobus' set to revolutionize urban transport in Italy

(Web Desk) - Chinese self-driving startup Guizhou Hankaisi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (PIX Moving) is poised to introduce the Robobus in Turin, Italy.

PIX Moving aims to roll out short-distance transportation services, teaming up with Italian mobile travel solution provider Tecnocad, introducing a new era of urban mobility to the historic city.

The endeavor marks a culmination of extensive development and regulatory approval, as PIX Moving secured a public road self-driving vehicle test and operation license from the Turin municipal government.

The Robobus is primed to navigate Turin's streets, offering convenient and efficient travel solutions to residents and visitors alike.

Hailing from the technological hub of Guiyang, PIX Moving has swiftly expanded its global footprint, exporting its driverless minibus to nations spanning Spain, Japan, the United States, and India.

Now, Turin joins the ranks of cities embracing this cutting-edge advancement in transportation technology. Crafted with precision and innovation, the Robobus redefines traditional notions of public transit.

Eschewing conventional bus components like a driver's cab, steering wheel, pedals, or rear-view mirrors, this pure-electric vehicle boasts a symmetrical design, enabling seamless movement in both forward and reverse directions.

The Robobus prioritizes safety and efficiency while accommodating up to six passengers comfortably with a maximum speed capped at 30 km per hour

Angelo Yu, the visionary founder and CEO of PIX Moving, sheds light on the technological marvel underpinning the Robobus, "The bottom of the minibus is an open source autonomous driving chassis. It is based on an independent modular platform, built with artificial intelligence technology and digital manufacturing technology, which can be installed with systems for different needs of customized services," said Angelo Yu, founder and CEO of PIX Moving.

The Robobus's arrival in Turin heralds a new chapter in urban transportation, characterized by innovation, sustainability, and accessibility.

As it undergoes rigorous field tests before integration into the city's transit network, anticipation mounts for the transformative impact it promises to deliver.

With future exports contingent upon burgeoning service demands, the Robobus paves the way for a future where autonomous vehicles redefine the urban landscape, one city at a time.