Robot dog with AI-targeting rifle attached may be used in future war

Military bodies are turning to technology and AI to reduce upfront human cost of warfare

Updated On: Mon, 13 May 2024 05:43:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - The four-legged war machine has been developed by Ghost Robots, with the next-gen gun system installed by defence firm Onyx Industries, The War Zone first reported.

The Terminator-style quadruped, known as Q-UGV, has an imaging system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can automatically detect and track potential targets.

A human operator - who could be located anywhere in the world - must be in control of the bot make fire decisions, as it cannot shoot autonomously.

The gun-equipped robot has been in development since 2021, and comes with either a 7.62x39mm caliber or 6.5mm Creedmoor caliber rifle attached.

Now it has new AI capabilities, it is being tested by The US Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC).

A MARSOC spokesperson said: "The Q-UGV, referred to as a 'robot dog,' is under evaluation by MARSOC as one of many pieces of technology in ground robotics evaluation."

Eric Shell, head of business development at Onyx Industries, said MARSOC are "doing tunnel work, as well as perimeter security" with the bots.

Military bodies are increasingly turning to technology and AI to reduce the upfront human cost of warfare.

