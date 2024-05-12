WhatsApp to roll out new feature to block screenshots of profile photos

Enhancing the security and privacy of users

Updated On: Sun, 12 May 2024 14:27:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature aimed at preventing the unauthorized capture of profile photos in a bid to bolster user privacy, WABetaInfo reported.

Initially available only for Android beta users, this feature is now being trialed on iOS as well, as unveiled in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.70 update via the TestFlight app.

The forthcoming update is poised to introduce a significant enhancement to user privacy by disallowing the capture of profile photos within the app.

Once implemented, users attempting to take screenshots of profile pictures will be met with a notification, informing them that such actions are blocked to safeguard everyone's privacy on WhatsApp.

The move underscores WhatsApp's commitment to empowering users with greater control over their personal information, curbing the potential misuse of profile photos.

While the feature may not entirely eradicate the risk of unauthorized image capture, it represents a noteworthy stride in fortifying privacy measures.

WhatsApp aims to diminish the likelihood of these images being exploited or disseminated without consent by thwarting the ability to capture screenshots of profile photos within the app.

Although individuals could still resort to alternative methods for capturing images, the in-app screenshot blockage is poised to significantly mitigate the risk of unauthorized sharing of profile photos.

As the feature undergoes development, WhatsApp users can anticipate its rollout in a forthcoming update. Stay tuned for further updates on this privacy-focused initiative, as WhatsApp endeavors to furnish users with enhanced safeguards for their personal data.