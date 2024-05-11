Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister

Could potentially alleviate congestion and provide efficient mobility solutions

Sat, 11 May 2024 09:01:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh al-Jasser, announced plans to test flying taxis and drones during the upcoming Hajj season, aiming to alleviate congestion and provide efficient mobility solutions.

This initiative reflects the growing competition among transportation companies to introduce practical innovations. Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca, attracts Muslims worldwide and is slated to begin on June 14 this year.

The minister stressed the necessity for the ministry to acquaint itself with emerging technologies in the expanding transportation sector.

Being proactive ensures they can reap the benefits of these services, maximizing their impact during the Hajj season, Al Arabiya News reported.

These innovative transportation options could potentially alleviate congestion and provide efficient mobility solutions during this busy time Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It usually takes place between the 8th and the13th of Dhu-al-Hijjah and Muslims from all over the world gather in Mecca to perform it.