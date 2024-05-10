Google to promote artificial intelligence skills in Pakistan

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Google intensifies its efforts to promote artificial intelligence (AI) skills in Pakistan, unveiling the AI Essentials Course, Google Career Certificate Scholarships, and additional programmes.

The newly-launched AI Essentials Course aims to equip more individuals with skills for the future.

Also, Google plans to offer 45,000 scholarships through its Career Certificates programme in 2024. Collaborating with the Pakistan Freelancers Association, Google has introduced a programme to assist freelancers in enhancing soft skills, personal branding, and communication skills while leveraging AI tools to streamline daily tasks.

Country Director of Google for Pakistan, Farhan Qureshi, expressed optimism about Google's role in shaping Pakistan's digital landscape through initiatives like Google Career Certificates.