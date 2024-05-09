Three signs you're chatting with an AI scammer bot and not a real human

Scammers can easily use automated artificial intelligence chatbots to hoodwink you

Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 07:39:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - Phone owners should look out for three signs they're messaging an AI chatbot – not a real person.

They can be used for all manner of cons, including romance scams and phishing.

Chatbots can be set up to deliver almost any kind of scam, and message you just like a real person would.

This allows criminals to automate their scams, allowing them to target more people faster.

And due to advances in AI, chatbots are now extremely convincing.

"It's getting increasingly difficult to distinguish between real people and AI chatbots," said cybersecurity expert Paul Bischoff, speaking to The U.S. Sun.

"This is especially true when it comes to customer service-related conversations in which human representatives are often limited to pre-made canned responses," added Paul, Consumer Privacy Advocate at Comparitech.

KILLER CLUES

It's getting increasingly difficult to detect chatbots due to how sophisticated they've become.

But there are three signs that you should watch out for – and the third is a time-based clue that's a dead giveaway.

"Bots usually have impeccable spelling and grammar but clunky, wooden phrasing.

"Consistently fast response times are another sign."

If the messages are coming thick and fast, and packed with detail without the sender seemingly having enough time to think and respond, there's a good chance you're talking to a chatbot.

Be wary if you spot any of these signs while sending messages on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok – or on chat apps like WhatsApp or Apple's iMessage.

AI-wielding scammers can strike on almost any platform.

ON CALL

Of course messaging apps aren't the only way that AI might be used against you.

The U.S. Sun has spoken to multiple cybersecurity experts about the ways to expose AI "voice clones" on phone calls.

Criminals can use AI to capture and replicate someone's voice in a matter of seconds.

And this could be used against you, with crooks pretending to be loved ones or colleagues and making urgent demand for money.

One way to avoid being caught out by this scam is to set up a "safe word" ahead of time.

Do this with people close to you, and then you can use it if you're in a situation where someone is asking for money on the phone.

Also, make sure to ask for shared personal memories that the person would know – but that is something a criminal couldn't have found by looking online.

And be especially wary if the person is asking for money via a strange method like cryptocurrency or gift cards.