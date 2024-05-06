WhatsApp to roll out a new feature to save storage space

Mon, 06 May 2024 09:27:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, is gearing up to introduce a novel feature aimed at streamlining storage management for both iOS and Android users.

According to WABetaInfo, the platform is in the process of rolling out a functionality designed to filter chats within the storage management section.

This upcoming enhancement is intended to simplify the task of distinguishing between chats and channels, especially when they share similar names and icons.

By implementing this feature, WhatsApp seeks to empower users to more efficiently identify and manage conversations that are consuming significant storage space on their devices.

The newly introduced feature, currently being tested by select beta users, allows for the sorting of conversations by specific types, such as channels. This categorization facilitates a clearer focus on relevant content when optimizing storage usage.

One of the primary advantages of this feature is its ability to help users pinpoint which conversations or channels are occupying the most storage, facilitating a more straightforward cleanup process.

This functionality proves particularly beneficial in scenarios where business accounts and personal channels may appear indistinguishable in the chat list due to identical names or icons.

WhatsApp aims to provide users with a more organized approach to managing device storage by offering this filtering tool.

This enables them to isolate conversations or channels based on selected filters, thereby reducing the risk of accidental deletion or mishandling of crucial information.

The chat filtering feature for storage management is currently accessible to certain beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS from the TestFlight app. It is expected to be gradually rolled out to a broader user base in the coming days.