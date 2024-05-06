Ukraine AI spokesperson to provide updates amid war with Russia

She is based on likeness of Ukrainian singer, influencer Rosalie

(Web Desk) - Ukraine has introduced an AI spokesperson to provide information about its ongoing war efforts against Russia's invasion of the country.

The AI spokesperson, named Victoria Shi – after 'victory' and the Ukrainian abbreviation of 'AI' – is based on the likeness of Ukrainian singer and influencer Rosalie Nombre who agreed to participate pro bono.

The avatar is dressed in all black with aa Ukranian flag pin, hair pulled back and she's wearing studded earrings - but officials stressed the digital person and Nombre 'are two different people.'

In a video released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Shi introduced herself and described her role and job functions, saying she was built to protect 'the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad.'

The decision to add an AI MFA spokesperson was 'not a whim,' but is a requirement of wartime efforts, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said in a Google-translated statement.

'After all,' he said, 'in order to achieve the results necessary for the country, it is necessary to speed up all processes and be one step ahead.'

Speaking about her role as a representative for Ukraine's MFA, Shi said in her video message: 'My job will be to report operational and verified information of the consular department of the MFA of Ukraine to the public.

'I will inform journalists of news about the work of consuls in protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, responding to incidents or emergency situations and other news.'

The MFA has taken steps to protect Shi from hackers or digital counterfeiting by placing a QR code at the bottom of every video that will take viewers directly to a text version of the statement on the official government website.

If there isn't a QR code on the video, the MFA warned it isn't considered authentic, but also clarified that Shi is not a replacement for a human Ukrainian MFA spokesperson.

Shi was invented to save the MFA's time and resources by allowing Ukrainian leaders to focus on other tasks like assisting citizens, Kuleba said.

