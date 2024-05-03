Hubble Network makes history by making bluetooth connection with satellite for the first time

Technology Technology Hubble Network makes history by making bluetooth connection with satellite for the first time

Harness the potential of IoT techchnologies

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 09:55:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - Hubble Network has achieved the first-ever Bluetooth connection directly to a satellite, marking a pivotal moment in the realm of connectivity.

The Seattle-based startup, founded in 2021 by industry veterans Alex Haro, Ben Wild, and John Kim, successfully established a Bluetooth link with its satellites, validating a critical technology that could revolutionize global device connectivity.

Since launching its first two satellites aboard SpaceX's Transporter-10 mission in March, Hubble Network has confirmed the reception of signals from onboard 3.5mm Bluetooth chips from over 600 kilometers away.

This achievement opens doors to connect millions of devices worldwide, spanning various markets including logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and more.

Alex Haro, co-founder of Hubble Network, expressed astonishment at the idea initially but emphasized the significant demand for such technology.

Traditional IoT devices face challenges related to power consumption, operational costs, and limited global connectivity, hindering their widespread adoption across industries.

Through innovative software and patented phased array antennas, Hubble Network has overcome these limitations, enabling off-the-shelf Bluetooth chips to communicate over extended ranges with minimal power consumption.

The company's phased array antenna acts as a magnifying glass, facilitating communication between Bluetooth-enabled devices and satellites.

With plans to expand its satellite constellation, Hubble Network aims to provide continuous coverage for various use cases, from remote asset monitoring to soil temperature monitoring and even fall detection for the elderly.

The company is set to launch additional satellites in the coming months, paving the way for a robust production constellation that promises global connectivity for devices.

The successful establishment of a Bluetooth connection with satellites heralds or enhanced efficiency and productivity. As Hubble Network continues to advance its satellite network, the potential for global device connectivity becomes increasingly within reach.