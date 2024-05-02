Humanoid AI robot shows off cooking, cleaning skills 'faster than man'

Technology Technology Humanoid AI robot shows off cooking, cleaning skills 'faster than man'

The robot, known as S1, is much faster and stronger than your average human

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 07:01:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Chinese company has just unveiled yet another human-like AI robot that is eerily good at mimicking movements.

Shenzhen-based company Astribot has been working on the robot for a year, according to its website, and hopes to make it commercially available later this year.

The robot, known as S1, is much faster and stronger than your average human.

According to Astribot, the humanoid can execute movements with a top speed of 10 meters per second, and handle a payload of 10 kg per arm.

For comparison, an adult male can reach speeds of roughly seven metres per second.

It's this speed that makes it able to pull a cloth from beneath a pillar of wine glasses without knocking them over - a feat few humans would be able to pull off successfully.

S1 is capable of incredibly precise tasks, from flipping a sandwich in a frying pan to writing calligraphy.

The video Astribot released displaying S1's abilities shows the humanoid performing classic daily tasks, like fixing drinks and preparing food.

It highlights how these robot companions can become the house staff of the future.

But Astribot doesn't just envision these humanoid's being the servants to the wealthy.

The company anticipates humanoid robots taking on the human jobs that are deemed most dangerous.

According to Astribot's website, "They can learn, think and work like people.

"They can use human tools and equipment to help people complete boring, difficult or dangerous tasks."

The site also indicates that the parent company, Stardust Intelligence, was founded by Lai Jie, who also worked with Tencent Robotics Laboratory, Baidu, and Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Tencent and Baidu and two of China's biggest AI-centric tech companies.

Collectively, they are helping power a fierce ongoing tech war with the US, as Beijing sources say humanoid robots might "soon" be brought to the homes of everyday people.

S1 is a two-armed robot, and appears fairly stationary in comparison to other humanoids we've seen.

Earlier this month, for example, Boston Dynamics showed the world its new Atlas robot, which was able to perform super-human yoga movements.