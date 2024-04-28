Google uses AI to let users improve spoken English skills

Experimenting with a new feature called "Speaking Practice"

(Web Desk) - Google is currently experimenting with a new feature called "Speaking Practice" within its Search platform in a bid to revolutionize language learning, reported by TechCrunch.

This innovative tool aims to assist English learners in honing their conversational skills by engaging in interactive language exercises facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The feature, currently being tested in select regions including Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela, is accessible to participants of Google's Search Labs program.

This initiative allows users to explore and provide feedback on early-stage Google Search experiences.

Building upon a previously launched feature from last October, which focused on sentence practice with feedback on grammar and clarity, "Speaking Practice" introduces a new dimension: simulated conversational exchanges.

Users are prompted with conversational questions and are required to respond using specific vocabulary and phrases provided by the AI.

For instance, in one scenario depicted in screenshots shared by an X user, the AI may express a desire to improve fitness and ask, "What should I do?" Learners must respond incorporating designated words like "exercise," "heart," and "tired" into their answer.

The objective of this feature is twofold: to help learners gain confidence in holding English conversations and to reinforce proper word usage within everyday contexts.

Google's venture into language learning tools is not entirely novel. In 2019, the tech giant introduced a feature enabling Search users to practice pronunciation, showcasing its commitment to leveraging AI for educational purposes.

With the introduction of "Speaking Practice," Google appears to be positioning itself as a formidable contender in the language learning sphere, potentially rivaling popular apps such as Duolingo and Babbel.

