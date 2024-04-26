Improving connectivity: Free Wi-Fi at 50 spots in Lahore launched

In total, the free Wi-Fi service is likely to be provided at 516 locations across Lahore

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The free Wi-Fi service has been launched in Lahore at 50 spots under a pilot project.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the project in order to promote the connectivity.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Maryam Nawaz made the announcement of providing free Wi-Fi.

“Free WiFi started at the following (50 spots) in Lahore. Rest of Lahore is being done too. Alhamdolillah! We promise, we deliver,” CM Maryam said in a post on X.

The project was approved last month in a high-level meeting with the officials of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The PITB was given a task regarding the re-establishment of the existing infrastructure, including hotspots.

In total, the free Wi-Fi service is likely to be provided at 516 locations across Lahore.

The project aims to offer free Wi-Fi access at public spaces such as educational institutions, hospitals, bus stops, and railway stations.

The PML-N previously introduced free Wi-Fi services in Lahore and other cities during its government in 2013. However, the provision of this service was halted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its government.