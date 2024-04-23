AI tools to be used to transform Paris Olympics

IOC introduced several AI-based services

(Web Desk) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for the first time in Olympic competitions.

With the commencement of the Paris Olympics drawing near, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled an agenda incorporating AI technology into various services and tools, aimed at enhancing the Paris Olympics experience.

IOC President Thomas Bach introduced several AI-based services and tools that will be utilized to enhance the Paris Olympics.

These services range from social media monitoring to athlete training and broadcasting, all set to play a crucial role in the competitions starting from July 26.

Bach emphasized the IOC's commitment to ensuring the uniqueness of the Olympic Games. He stated, "We are taking steps to ensure the individuality of the Olympic Games, and we have always been leaders in bringing change."

He further explained that with the rapid advancement of digital technology, particularly AI technology, they are once again at the forefront of transformation.

It is said to be the first time that a formal plan has been established for the use of AI in a significant event of the sports world.

It is being suggested that AI has the potential to replace humans in every field, but in the sports arena, athletes will always be the epitome of performance, although AI will assist them.

The IOC's partner company Intel will provide assistance in utilizing AI technology. The company's AI-designed apps will be used in various Paris venues, allowing spectators to witness their favorite athletes in action through immersive experiences.

Additionally, AI-designed Olympic videos will be transformed into 3D digital novelties that will be accessible at the Olympic Museum, offering visitors a unique insight into the Olympics.

Another tool will enhance the quality of live TV signals to 8K resolution/60 frames per second/HD, which will be broadcasted worldwide within seconds, thus significantly improving the live streaming experience.