TikTok Lite's reward programme may be suspended in Europe

Technology Technology TikTok Lite's reward programme may be suspended in Europe

The EU executive said TikTok has 24 hours to provide a risk assessment report on TikTok Lite

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 20:27:40 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A key feature of TikTok's new app TikTok Lite may be suspended in the European Union on Thursday if the company does not provide a satisfactory response to regulators' concerns about its impact on users' mental health, the European Commission said on Monday.

The EU executive said TikTok has 24 hours to provide a risk assessment report on TikTok Lite or face fines, and until May 3 to provide other requested information.

"The Commission has therefore also communicated to TikTok its intention to impose interim measures consisting in the suspension of the TikTok Lite rewards programme in the EU pending the assessment of its safety," the EU watchdog said in a statement.