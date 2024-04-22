Tesla recalls nearly 4,000 cybertrucks over flaw with accelerator pedal

Technology Technology Tesla recalls nearly 4,000 cybertrucks over flaw with accelerator pedal

Company will replace or repair the accelerator pedal

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 07:14:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Tesla has recalled nearly 4,000 cybertrucks to fix an accelerator pedal fault that could cause the EV to accelerate at top speed.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Elon Musk's company will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly at no charge and owners will be notified through letters mailed to them in June.

The recall comes after a new Tesla owner shared the design flaw in a video, showing how the pedal cover can easily slip forward and become lodged in the interior, effectively locking the car in full acceleration.

However, the NHTSA report revealed the Elon Musk-founded company received to customer complaints prior to the clip hitting the internet.

It is the latest development in the cybertruck's tumultuous rollout that has been plagued with delays.

NHTSA said that 3,878 cybertrucks were affected by the recall.

Many buyers had received messages stating their deliveries had been canceled weeks before Tesla made the call to pull the EVs off the road.

Musk only acknowledged in a comment on an X post from Whole Mars Catalog that incorrectly claimed 'Cybertruck deliveries resuming,' citing as evidence the fact that a customer had been assigned a vehicle identification number (VIN).

The billionaire stated: 'There were no injuries or accidents because of this. We are just being very cautious.'

But it now appears that deliveries have not been resumed due to Friday's recall.

'An unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal.

