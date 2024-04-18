World's first 3D-printed hotel to open this rear

(Web Desk) - The world’s first 3D-printed hotel is scheduled to open its doors in 2024 in Marfa, Texas.

This new hotel is located at the popular El Cosmico site, which is now moving to a larger 60-acre space to accommodate the innovative project.

The hotel, known for its unique circular structures called “Sunday Homes,” uses 3D printing technology to create around 30-40 units for guests to stay in.

These units offer a distinct experience for travelers looking for something different and modern.

Reservations for the hotel are already available for booking. Construction is set to start in early 2024, with prices for these exclusive units beginning at $900,000.

The hotel will provide a variety of communal amenities for guests, including a pool, a bathhouse, a restaurant, and outdoor spaces for relaxing and socializing.

Besides the new 3D-printed units, guests can still rent traditional accommodations like tents, yurts, and trailers at El Cosmico.

This mix of old and new gives visitors a range of options to choose from during their stay.

The project was first revealed at the SXSW festival and involves a partnership between renowned hotelier Liz Lambert, the 3D-printing company ICON, and Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).

This collaboration brings together experts from various fields to create a one-of-a-kind hotel experience.

Marfa, known for its thriving art scene and cinematic history, provides an inspiring and picturesque setting for this groundbreaking accommodation venture.

The opening of the world’s first 3D-printed hotel marks a new chapter in the hospitality industry, offering a unique and unforgettable stay for guests from around the world.

