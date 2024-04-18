Tech firm offers to create your digital clone that talks, looks like you

(Web Desk) - Tech Company Delphi AI is offering users a platform to create their digital clone that can perform tasks such as attending Zoom calls.

Forget AI doing your work—now it can be you at work! Sounds like science fiction? Well, a company named Delphi AI is making it possible for people to create their digital clones.

It's an AI-powered digital cloning platform that lets users create a virtual twin that can handle tasks like attending Zoom calls. This clone can not only look like you but also think and talk like you.

Delphi uses data from various sources like podcasts, videos, and PDFs to build a model that mimics your thought patterns and speech.

And this process of creating a digital clone or Digital twin on this platform can take as little as an hour.

What is digital cloning?

Digital cloning refers to the process of creating a digital replica or duplicate of a person, object, or entity using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and computer graphics. Digital cloning can involve:

3D modelling and animation: Creating a digital model of a person or object, allowing for manipulation and animation.

2. Deepfake technology: Replacing a person's face or body with a digital duplicate in videos or images.

3. Virtual avatars: Creating digital representations of people for use in virtual reality, gaming, or social media.

4. Digital twins: Creating virtual replicas of physical objects, systems, or processes for simulation, testing, and analysis.

Delphi AI co-founder and CEO Dara Ladjevardian explains to the Daily Mail, "The clone will learn how you think about the world. We have a readiness score to show how well your clone represents you.

Additionally, users can upload their voice data to train the clone on your speech patterns."

Delphi AI offers a free version for casual users. Additionally, there is a paid monthly subscription with tiers ranging from $29 to $399, depending on the features users choose.

While the platform is already gaining users for cloning, it is taking things a step further by releasing video calling functionality by the end of May.

This will allow users to send their clone to meetings on Zoom or Google to represent you, answer questions, and gather information.

"Coaches or experts whose time is usually very expensive can now allow infinitely many people to learn from them in a personalised way, at a much lower cost (or for free)," says Ladjevardian.

However, as with any AI technology, security and privacy concerns are always on top.

To prevent unauthorised impersonations, Ladjevardian reveals that Delphi requires users to provide photo identification before creating a clone.

Interestingly, the concept of digital cloning isn't new. Digital cloning technology is rapidly evolving, and its applications are vast.

Whether it's attending meetings, providing personalised coaching, or streamlining workflows, digital clones are changing how we work and interact with the world.

A Japanese company named Alt.AI, creates highly realistic video clones that can even convey emotions like impatience during text chats.

Reportedly, they've successfully created digital representatives for 100 employees, allowing them to work and communicate on behalf of their human counterparts, even when unavailable.

Another platform, Coachvox AI, further takes a different approach, offering digital clones that provide life and business coaching services based on the real person's philosophy.