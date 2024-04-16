Microsoft-backed Rubrik targets up to $5.4 bln valuation in US IPO

Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 18:30:07 PKT

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity software firm Rubrik, backed by Microsoft said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of up to $5.44 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.

Technology companies have been leading a rebound in listings this year as stronger equity markets and robust debuts including social media platform Reddit and chip firm Astera Lab encourage others to press ahead with their IPO plans.

Walmart-backed digital marketing company Ibotta is also set to go public later this week.

Rubrik said it was aiming to raise to $713 million by selling 23 million shares priced between $28 and $31 each.

Reuters was the first to report that the company was planning to market its shares at that price range and expects to go public as early as April.

Founded in 2014 by venture capitalist Bipul Sinha, the company was valued at $4 billion after Microsoft invested in 2021. Venture capital firms Greylock Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners are also investors in Rubrik.

The company, which was initially named ScaleData, competes with data management and protection vendors including Cohesity, Commvault, Veeam, IBM and Dell EMC.

Rubrik will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RBRK".

