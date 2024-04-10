Vietnam orders Netflix to stop advertising, distributing its games

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has ordered Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), opens new tab to stop advertising and distributing its games in the country before April 25 as the U.S. streaming platform has not yet been granted a license for games services, its broadcasting authority said on Thursday.

"Vietnam demands Netflix comply with the Vietnamese regulations on game online services," the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) said a statement on its website.

