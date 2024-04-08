Spotify to introduce AI-powered playlist creation feature

Create playlist of your choice just with a prompt

(Web Desk) - Spotify has unveiled a new AI-driven feature set to enhance user experience in a bid to revolutionize playlist creation.

Following the success of its AI DJ feature, Spotify is now integrating artificial intelligence into playlist curation, allowing users to generate personalized playlists based on written prompts.

This innovative feature, launched in beta, is initially rolling out to users in the U.K. and Australia on both Android and iOS devices, with plans for further iterations in the coming months.

Users will have the ability to craft playlists based on a diverse array of prompts, ranging from conventional requests like genre or time frame preferences to more unconventional prompts such as "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse."

These prompts can encompass a wide spectrum of topics, including places, animals, activities, movie characters, colors, or emojis.

Found within the "Your Library" tab on Spotify's app, the AI Playlist option can be accessed by tapping the plus button (+) at the top right corner of the screen.

Upon selection, users are presented with a pop-up menu, offering the option to save the AI-generated playlist to their library.

To further refine the playlist, users can issue commands such as "less upbeat" or "more pop" after its generation. Additionally, unwanted songs can be removed from the playlist by swiping left on the respective track.

Under the hood, Spotify leverages large language models (LLMs) to discern user intent, while also utilizing personalization technology based on users' listening history and preferences. The company employs a variety of third-party tools to support its AI and machine learning experiences.

Despite its advanced capabilities, Spotify emphasizes that the AI feature is equipped with guardrails to filter out offensive prompts or those related to current events or specific brands.

This latest enhancement underscores Spotify's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the music streaming experience, offering users more personalized and tailored content.

With further refinements and expansions on the horizon, the AI-powered playlist creation feature promises to reshape how users interact with and discover music on the platform.