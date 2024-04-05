Elon Musk mocks Meta after WhatsApp global outage

He often likes to make fun of his competitors

(Web Desk) - Elon Musk, who owns X, previously known as Twitter, often likes to make fun of his competitors.

When Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg’s company faced short outages on its social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — Musk didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at him.

In a recent X post on Thursday, Musk suggested that the outages happened because the platforms were too busy.

“It’s tough to keep the servers running when they’re busy selling their users’ data,” he joked.

WhatsApp services had problems Wednesday night, affecting many users worldwide. Luckily, the service was back up within a few hours.

Just last month, a technical glitch caused outages on Facebook and Instagram, affecting hundreds of thousands of users globally for over two hours. Musk teased Zuckerberg then too.

“If you’re seeing this post, it’s because our servers are working,” he teased in a post on X, which got lots of funny memes after the outages on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.